Deaths in Kildare - Monday, November 26, 2018

Karina Donnelly (née Murphy) – Rosconnell Road North, Rickardstown, Newbridge

November 25 2018, Formerly of Dara Park. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Liz Murphy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Robert, daughters Shauna and Megan, grandson Harry, father Joe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 3 PM on Tuesday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10 AM to arrive at St. Conleth's parish church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.