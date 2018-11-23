Deaths in Kildare - Friday, November 23, 2018

Elizabeth (Lilly) Hackett – Thomastown, Enfield / Enfield, Meath

November 21 2018, peacefully, at home, Sister of the Late Catherine O Connor. Sadly missed by her loving nephews Anthony and Patrick, niece Maria, relatives and a large circle of friends. Lilly will be reposing at the home of her nephew Tony O'Connor on Friday from 2pm with removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Johnstown Bridge, for Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards to Kilshanroe Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

John Mc Loughlin – Ashley Lodge, Duneany, Kildare Town

November 21 2018, At Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Monica, sons Barry, David, John and special son Robert, daughter Sue, brothers Peter and Vincent, sister Frances, daughters-in-law Sorcha, Sineád and Charlotte, grandchildren Chloe, Alex and Ada, nieces, nephews, relatives anf friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town (Eircode R51TE20) on Friday, 23rd November, from 3 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday at 10.30 to the Carmelite Church, Kildare ( Eircode R51K379) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kildare Day Care Centre and the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation Box at Funeral Home and Church.