Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Margaret (Maggie) Kelly (née Farrelly) – Barnhill, Castledermot

November 18 2018, Peacefully in her daughter's residence in Longford surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Miceál, daughters Martina and Maira, son Niall, daughter-in-law Sally, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Kate, Amy, Eimear, Nathan and Gemma, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Tuesday concluding with rosary at 9pm and on Wednesday from to 2pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am Followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Parkinson Association and Palliative Care. Donation Box in Church.

Mary Dolan (née Mc Manus) – Corryard Wood, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon / Maynooth

Mary Dolan née Mc Manus, Corryard Wood, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, formerly Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Arigna, Co. Roscommon, November 18 2018, (peacefully) at her home, surrounded by her devoted husband and family. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Margaret, brother Noel and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, her twin brother Pat and brothers Tom-Joe, Owen, John and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo from 3pm on Monday afternoon until 5pm on Tuesday evening. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna arriving 7.00 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall Sligo.

Thomas (Tom) Glasheen – Sallins / Durrow, Laois

November 18 2018, Sadly missed by his loving wife Katie, daughters Ann and Sharon, sons John and Joseph and their mother Marie, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary and The Guardian Angels, Sallins followed by cremation in Newland's Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

John McGann – Rathilla, Kildare Town / Newbridge

November 18 2018, After a long illness. Beloved husband of Patricia and much loved father of Fionnuala, PJ, Noeleen and Hazel. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Ben, Eimear, Alanna, Ruairí, Poppy and Jack. brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, Kildare on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am to arrive at the Carmelite Church for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. House private please.

Hugh Semple – Old Abbey Manor, Newbridge

November 18 2018, Formerly of Caragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Cecilia, son James, daughter Kelly, parents Jarlath and Margaret, sisters Andrea and Edel, parents-in-law Trish and Lar, brothers-in-law Richard, Stephen and John, sister-in-law Antoinette, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4 PM until 7 PM on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 PM to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross for humanist service at 2 PM. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “The Irish Guide Dogs Association“. Donations box in house and Church.