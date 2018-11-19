Deaths in Kildare - Monday, November 19, 2018

Michael (Mickey) Comerford – Naas / Hollywood, Wicklow

5 Riverview Apartments, Naas, Co.Kildare, and formerly of Hollywood, Co. Wicklow. November 18 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving family and amazing friends and neighbours. Reposing in George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, from 5pm till 7pm, Monday, November 19. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, November 20, in St. Kevin's Church, Hollywood, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

Maura Domican (née Dunne) – Old Kilcullen, Kilcullen

November 17 2018, peacefully at her residence following a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late George. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick and Eamonn, daughters Mary, Bernadette, Hilda, Pauline and Aisling, brother P.J., sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandson. Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Sunday 18th with prayers at 8pm. Reposing on Monday 19th from 3pm. Removal on Monday evening at 7pm to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 20th at 11am with funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to 'Friends of Naas Hospital'. Donation box in church.

John McGann – Rathilla, Kildare Town / Newbridge

November 18 2018, Beloved husband of Patricia and much loved father of Fionnuala, PJ, Noeleen and Hazel. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren Ben, Eimear, Alanna, Ruairí, Poppy and Jack. brothers, sister, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. House Private Please. Funeral Arrangements Later.