Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Josephine Theresa Byrne (née Flynn) – 1687 Kilberry, Athy

November 12 2018, Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, sons David and Stephen, brothers Seán, Patrick and Fergal, sisters Ann, Bernadette, Geraldine and Noeleen, David's partner Fiona, grand-daughter Micheala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Michael (Mick) Connors – Monasterevin

November 12 2018 (suddenly but peacefully) at home. Michael (Mick) age 6 years. Dearly beloved son of Margaret,and loving brother to Tommy much loved grandson of Michael and the late Ann, cherished nephew of Ann Marie and the late John (Nido) and loving cousin of Ann. He will be very sadly missed by his loving Mammy, brother grandfather, aunty, cousin, family and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of St. Peter and Paul, Monasterevin arriving for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill, Co. Dublin.

Lauri Hennessy (née McMahon) – Knockaphuca House, Castledermot

November 13 2018 peacefully at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh; Sadly missed by her loving husband Philip, sons Michael, George, Greg and Christian, daughters Margaret Mary and Catherine, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot on Thursday morning for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in Church.

Elizabeth Anne Matthews (née Doody) – Ballymckealey Grove, Celbridge / Newbridge

November 12 2018. Predeceased by her daughter Frances; sadly missed by her children Philip, Dominic, Tammy, Cian, Robin, Michael, Adam and their partners, brothers and sister, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Chris Pender – Grangenolvin, Athy

November 13 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Triona, son Chris, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandson Stanley, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm on Thursday evening until conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal at 10.15am on Friday morning to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh and The Irish Cancer Society.

Mary Wallace (née Noonan) – Ballinderry, Mullingar, Westmeath / Athy

November 13, 2018 (peacefully) in the devoted care of Matron and staff of Newbrook Lodge, Mullingar. Loving wife of Maurice and dear mother of Anne (Cleary), Pauline (O’Reilly) and Conor. She will be fondly remembered by her husband and family, her adored nine grandchildren, sister Helen, daughter-in-law Emer, sons-in-law Michael and Brendan, extended family and many good friends. Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4pm with removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery.