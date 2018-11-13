Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Ita Curtis (née Hyland) – Bennettsbridge, Athy / Ballyadams, Laois / Birr, Offaly

November 11 2018, In the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Elizabeth's Ward, Mater Private Hospital. Predeceased by her loving parents Margaret and John Hyland and sister Anne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughter Marie, brothers Denis, John and Michael, sisters Maureen, Bridie, Eilish and Emelda, son-in-law Niall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, adored grandchildren Neil-Joseph and Seán-Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence, Bennettsbridge, Athy from 5pm on Tuesday, until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mas at 11am. Burial afterwards in Seir-Kieran's Cemetery, Clareen, Birr, arriving for 2pm approx. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Addie (Andrew) Dooney – Crossmorris, Kildare Town

November 11 2018, Predeceeced by his family, parents Patrick and Mary and sister Eileen. Deeply regretted by his neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, Kildare, on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm with Rosary recital at 6.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to White Friar Abbey Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining churchyard.