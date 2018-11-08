Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, November 8, 2018

Gerrard Patrick (Gerry) Fennell – Leixlip

November 7, 2018. Peacefully, at the Beacon Hospital. He will be forever missed by Eileen and Donal and all those who loved him. Reposing on Thursday (November 8) from 3pm to 6pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown, Co. Dublin. Funeral Mass on Friday morning (November 9) at 11am in the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip with burial afterwards in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Donations, if desired, to the Simon Community.

Madeline Gorman (née Sutton) – Cornamuckla, Broadford

November 6 2018, peacefully at her family home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Teddy, daughter Angela, son-in-law Shane, granchildren Chloe, Charlie and Emily, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Madeline will be reposing at Murty O'Neill and Sons Funeral Home, Derriturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare (W91 AXC6) this Thursday evening, November 8, from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, November 9, at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Broadford followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Francis (Frank) Kelly – St. Patrick`s Park, Celbridge

November, 6 2018, peacefully at St. James' Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, daughter Sarah-Jane, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Cathal & Odhran, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday (November 8) from 4pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday (November 9) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, St. James' Hospital.