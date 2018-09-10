Deaths in Kildare - Monday, September 10, 2018

John Goggin – Ballymany Park, Newbridge / Schull, Cork

September 8 2018, Retired Post Master. Beloved husband of the late Yvette (Shadwell), predeceased by his brothers Eddie and Frank, deeply and sadly missed by his children Martina, Deirdre and Aidan and their spouses Manus, Paul and Olive, his beloved grandchildren Catherine, Mark, Eoin, Rory, Ava, sister Mary (Ballydehob), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 7 o'clock on Monday with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.