Deaths in Kildare - Friday, September 7, 2018

Elizabeth Mulhare (née Fegan) – Tankardstown, Athy

September 5 2018, Wife of the Late John and mother of the Late Seamus. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Fergus and John, brother Jim, sister Ann, Mary (wife of Fergus), Caitriona (partner of John), extended family Eva, Louise, Denise and Joe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Laura and Siobhan, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigneys Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm today, Thursday (September 6) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday evening (September 7) at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (September 8) at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.