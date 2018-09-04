Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Rebecca Noreen Dowling – Roseberry Hill, Rickardstown, Roseberry, Newbridge

September 2 2018, Daughter of the late Frances Stokes. Sadly missed by her partner Jason, her sons Jayden and Kai, father Buddy, brothers Stephen and Eddie, sisters Faith and Selena, grandparents John, Marie and Nora, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon‘s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 2pm on Wednesday (September 5) with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning (September 6) at 10:30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Edward (Teddy) O'Neill – Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford / Suncroft

September 1 2018. (Ex. 4th Motor Squadron and 4th Cav.). Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Teddy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Sylvia, Lesley and Coriosa, brothers Joe and Martin, sisters Marie, Joan and Bernie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday (September 4) from 4.00pm until 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for prayers at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Wednesday (September 5) in St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.