Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, August 30, 2018

Michael Anthony (Tony) Frost – Cork / Kildare

August 29 2018, peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Eldest son of the late Soloman and Margaret. Brother of the late Joseph. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary, Paula and Margaret, extended family and very good friend Cecelia Ryan. May he Rest in Peace. Reposing at McAuley Place, Naas today Wednesday evening (August 29) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to the adjoining Church (Church of Our Lady and St David). Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 30) at 10am with burial afterwards in Church grounds of Our Lady and St Lua, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Clare at 1pm approx. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to McAuley Residents Association.

Kevin Galligan – Maynooth Park, Maynooth / Ballinagh, Cavan

August 29 2018, peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic, after a short illness, deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, daughters Celine & Elaine, son Garret, brothers Eugene & Peter, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday (August 30) from 6-9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (August 31) at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Laurence Cornelius O'Reilly – Kilcock / Celbridge / Cavan

August 23 2018, Laurence Cornelius. Beloved husband of the late Lucy. He will be sadly missed by his children Jacinta, Aine, Sean and Lucy (Lulu), his cousin Marie Tully Hand, his 9 grandchildren, sister-in-law, cousins, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends, relatives, former colleagues, residents and staff of CareChoice (formerly Knightsbridge), Trim. Larry donated his body for medical research through the UCD Body Donation Programme. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Donations in Larry and Lucy’s memory to the National Council for the Blind. www.ncbi.ie