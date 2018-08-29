Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Catherine (Creina / Mimi) Curran (née Barrett) – Ivy Cottage, Hazelhatch Road, Celbridge

August 27th. 2018, (peacefully), at home, surrounded by her family, after a long illness bravely borne. Catherine (Creina / Mimi), beloved wife of Joseph and dear mother of Sarah, Robert, Rachael, Esther, Richard, Felicity, Rowena and Isabelle. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret, her 14 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening (August 29) from 6.00 pm until 9.00 pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning (August 30) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Billy Leigh – 709 Prusselstown, Athy

August 27 2018, Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, daughters Mary and Tanya, sons Chris, Billy and John, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Wednesday, August 29 (Eir Code R14 V563). Rosary on Thursday evening (August 30) at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.15am on Friday morning (August 31) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Marion (Maureen) Mahon (née Ryan) – Newbridge / Donnycarney, Dublin

August 28 2018, Newbridge and late of Greenvill Avenue, Dublin 8 and Donneycarney. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Naas General Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Muriel, son Tony and their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Newbridge, from 5pm on Thursday (August 30) with rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning (August 31) at 9.45am to arrive at the Church Of Our Lady Of Consolation, Donneycarney, for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery. House Private, please.

Sr. Sheila O'Riordan – Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge / Ballydesmond, Cork

August 28 2018. Sr. Sheila, at Holy Family Convent, Newbridge RIP. Predeceased by her brother Don. Deeply regretted and loved by her sisters Maureen, Eileen, Peg, Noreen, Kay, sister-in- law Margaret, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, wide circle of friends, her Community and caring staff at the Convent. Reposing in the Holy Family Convent Chapel, Newbridge on Wednesday (August 29) from 2.30pm. Removal to St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge on Thursday (August 30) at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Peter Twomey – Newtown, Maynooth

August 28 2018, peacefully at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home following a long, but bravely borne illness. Beloved son of the late John & Julia, brother of the late Sean & Timothy, sadly missed by his brother Tony, sisters Mary, Sheila, Eileen, Byna & Maggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal from the family home on Thursday morning (August 30) at 10.30am to arrive at Ladychapel Church for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Imelda (Mary) Ward – TLC Nursing home, Maynooth / Boyle, Roscommon

August 27 2018, peacefully in her 100th year, at TLC Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Vincent, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass on Friday (August 31) at 3pm in TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.