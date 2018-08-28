Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Bernard O'Boyle – Taugheen, Claremorris, Mayo / Maynooth

August 28 2018, Suddenly. Survived by his son David, daughter Eimear, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home in Taugheen, Claremorris, from 5pm until 8pm, Tuesday, August 28. Remains will arrive at Crossboyne Church on Wednesday, August 29, at 11.50am for funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Crossboyne Cemetery.

Bridgette Murphy (née Hanley) – "Knegare House", Dublin Road, Clane / Askeaton, Limerick

August 26 2018, peacefully at St. James' Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, beloved daughter of the late Tim Hanley & sister of the late Ken Hanley, deeply regretted by her loving husband Timmie, sons Daragh & Conor, daughter Caoimhe, mother Celestine, brothers Adrian, Niall & Timothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues & friends. Reposing at her family home on Wednesday (August 29), from 4pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday (August 30) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick & St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Kilcornan Cemetery, Kilcornan, Co. Limerick (arriving at approx. 3pm). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. James' Foundation. House private on Thursday morning.

Pamela Murphy – St. Conleth`s Avenue, Naas Road, Newbridge

August 26 2018 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Moira. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Nuala, Patricia, Angela, Ger, William and Tony, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Joseph (Joe) Sharpe – Cowpasture, Monasterevin

August 26 2018, Beloved husband of the late Breda and much loved father of Rosemary, George & Joseph. Deeply regretted by his loving sons & daughter, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Joseph, Emma, BrÍd and Wayne, great-grandaughter Alanna, nieces & nephews, extended family, relatives & friends. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin from 3pm on Tuesday, August 28, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday Morning, August 29, for 11.30am mass at SS Peter & Paul's church, Monasterevin. Internment afterwards in St. Evan's Cemetery. House Private.