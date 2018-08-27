Deaths in Kildare - Monday, August 27, 2018

Siobhan Coffey (née Kane) – 12 The Glebe, Stradbally, Laois / Athy

August 26 2018, Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 28 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally, Co. Laois. Burial afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Sr. Patricia Murphy – Castlebridge, Maynooth / Lucan, Dublin / Durrow, Laois

August 25 2018, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved sister of the late Paddy & Dan, much loved by her loving sisters Mai Walsh (Bohola) & Thérèse Novak (Yeovil, Somerset), her brothers Jack & Murt (Durrow, Co. Laois), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her Presentation Community. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, on Monday (August 27) from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday (August 28) at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 2pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Sr. Columba O'Flaherty – Presentation Sisters, Kilcock / Gort, Galway

August 26 2018, in her 102nd year, peacefully in the tender care of the sisters and staff of Shalom Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, presentation community in India and Ireland, extended family and friends. Reposing in the convent chapel tomorrow, Monday, from 2 - 6pm, followed by removal to St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock, for Evening Prayer. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (August 28) at 12 noon, followed by burial in the convent cemetery.