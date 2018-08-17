Deaths in Kildare - Friday, August 17, 2018

Sharon Middleton (née Tormey) – Athy / Rathcoole, Dublin

August 15, 2018, (suddenly), at home, Sharon, beloved wife of the late Ray and dear mother of the late Aishling. Predeceased by her loving sister Karen; Very deeply regretted by her loving father, mother, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing on Friday (August 17) from 4pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Saturday (August 18) to the Church of the Holy Family, Rathcoole arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Dermot (Derry) Sadlier – Newtown, Suncroft

July 18, 2018, (after a long illness), Dermot (Derry); Sadly missed by his loving daughter Caroline (London), sister Lorna (Gormley) (Naas), brother-in-law John Gormley, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. A Mass will be held at St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft on Sunday (August 19) at 10.30am followed by interment of Ashes in Holy Cross Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Ann’s Sisters of Charity or https://www.gofundme.com/dermot-sadlier-memorial.