Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, August 16, 2018

Margaret Behan (née Leahy) – Abbeylands, Castledermot / Donohill, Tipperary

August 15 2018, Beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Patricia, Peter, Maria and Fiona. Proud granny of Liam, Alicia and Aidan. Regretted by her son-in-law Leo, daughter-in-law Jean, brothers the late Jimmy, Jerry, Mickey and Dick, sisters Joan, Freddie and Mary, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 5pm Thursday (August 16) with Prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Friday (August 17) at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (August 18) at 11am followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. Donation Box In C hurch.

Patrick (Pat) Maher – 8 Dooley's Terrace, Athy

August 14 2018, Father of the Late Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Thursday (August 16) with Rosary at 8pm. House private thereafter please Removal on Friday morning (August 17) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Gerard (Ger) Reilly – Coonough, Carbury

August 14 2018, Ger passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sharon, sons Dylan & his partner Jade and Glen, mother Lilly, father Seamus, brothers Francis and Mark, sister Sylvia, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home this Thursday (August 16) from 3pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (August 17) at 1.30pm in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Sociey. House Private on Friday Morning Please.