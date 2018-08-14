Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, August 14, 2018

John Joseph Daly – Cardiff and formerly Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary / Borris, Carlow / Kildare

August 2 2018, Deeply regretted by his wife Carmel, daughters Ann Marie (Doyle, Borris Co Carlow), Joan (Jones, Calverstown, Co. Kildare) and Nuala, son Sean, grandchildren Sinead, Mellissa, Niamh, Laoise, Joseph, Amy, Shannon, P.J, Shay, Zac and Alexis, sons-in-law Padraig, Jonah and Gareth, daughter-in-law Andrea, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Wattie, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Sunday, August 19, in St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey, Thurles at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter's New Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Marie Doyle (née Goff) – Leixlip

August 12 2018 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Elaine, John, and Robert, predeceased by her brother Roy. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren Amber, Thomas and Jessica, brother Harry, son-in-law Des, Amanda and Laura, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning (August 15) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 12pm followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private, please.

Brendan Houlihan – Naas / Lixnaw, Kerry

August 10 2018, Suddenly. Retired Member of An Garda Siochána, formerly of Pallas, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Lorraine, Seamus, Ciarán and Pádraig. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Norah and brother Patrick son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Áine, Tamara and Jenny, his nine grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (August 14) from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (August 15) at 9.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial will take place at approximately 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon (August 16) in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry. House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to George Mullins Funerals on 045 894123.

Nancy (Annie) Lawler (née McGann) – Ballycore, Ballytore, Athy / Kildangan

Died unexpectedly and peacefully on August 13 2018 in her 97th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Pat, son Charlie Joseph, infant twins who died at birth and daughter-in-law Anne. Loving mother of Michael, Paddy, Frank, Mary (Nolan) and Caroline (Flinter). Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm on Tuesday evening (August 14) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (August 15) at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to The Friends of St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Donation box in the church.

Kathleen Lynam – Abbeylands, Castledermot

Predeceased by her loving husband Lar and son Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Kay, Lily and Anna, sons Jim, Larry, John, Albert and Willie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Tuesday (August 14) with rosary at 8pm. Removal from there on Wednesday (August 15) at 11:45am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12:15pm, followed by burial in Crookstown Cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE ON WEDNESDAY MORNING PLEASE.

Sean McPartland – Athy

August 11, 2018 (late of Athy and formerly Larkfield Gardens, Kimmage). Passed unexpectedly at Naas General Hospital. Beloved husband of Gay and loving father of Evelyn, John and Gary. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and also by his son-in-law Mick (Davis), daughters-in-law Jenny and Stephanie, his beloved grandchildren Dylan, Ben, Jake, Lauren, Megan, Emily and Shauna, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Wednesday, August 15. Removal on Thursday, August 16, to St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus arriving for 11.30am Mass followed by cremation at Mount Jerome (Victorian Chapel). Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Tony (Stuart) Rudge – Cardington Court, Athy

August 13 2018, (peacefully) at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin. Beloved husband of Carol and loving father of Amy. Deeply regretted by his daughters Gina and Lyndsey, son Craig, grandchildren Shelley and Natasha, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5 o'clock until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 7 o'clock. House private thereafter please. Removal on Wednesday to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Service at 1 o'clock. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in the Crematorium.