Deaths in Kildare - Monday, August 13, 2018

Mary Desmond (née Lynch) – 'Comeragh', Cardenton, Athy / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

August 11 2018, Formerly of Glenpatrick, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. Mother of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, family Breda, Anne, Moira, Gerard, son-in-law Séan, grand-children Maria, Niall, David, Liam, Shane and Cathal, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Monday (August 13) in the Chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy followed by burial in Gammonsfield Cemetery, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cheile Unit, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

Frank Flynn – New Park Lodge, French Furze Grove, Kildare Town

August 10 2018, Peacefully at Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Curragh. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Flynn and sadly missed by his daughter Mary, sons Pat, Kieran and John, his sister Phil, daughters-in-law Emer, Mairead and Tina, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Reposing at New Park Lodge, French Furze Grove Kildare (R51 Y597) on Monday, August 13, from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (August 14) at 10.30am, arriving at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Peter Kennedy – Jigginstown, Naas / Mullingar, Westmeath

August 11 2018, Beloved husband of Ann and father of Mary, Bernie, Richard, Amy, Simon and the late Gráinne. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother Joseph, sister Attracta, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchilden great-granddaughter, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Monday (August 13) from 3pm with removal at 6pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral on Tuesday (August 14) after 10am Mass to Eadestown Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Dublin 6W. Donation box in church.

Margaret (Mag) Moran (née Miley) – Dara Park, Newbridge

August 11 2018, Formerly of Boolabeg, Ballymore Eustace. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Maurice and mother of the late Maurice Jnr. Sadly missed by her loving sons Brendan, Noel and Rory, daughters Jennifer, Patricia and Cecelia, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jack, sister Claire, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her family home from 3pm on Monday (August 13) with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (August 14) at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge