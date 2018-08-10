Deaths in Kildare - Friday, August 10, 2018

Margaret O'Neill (née Corscadden) – Courtown Road, Kilcock

August 8 2018, Peacefully, in her 94th year, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret, wife of the late John and mother of the late Tim and Francis. Loving mother of Mary, Margaret, Kathleen, Brid and John. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home, Courtown Road, on Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm. Removal on Saturday (August 11) at 1 pm to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

William (Bill) Slaney – Derrinturn, Carbury / Leixlip

August 8, 2018 (very suddenly). Father of the late William and Michelle. Sadly missed by his devastated wife Pearl and all who knew him. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Friday evening (August 10) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (August 11) to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Funeral Prayers at 11am followed by Confey Cemetery.