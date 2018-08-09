Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, August 9, 2018

Margaret O'Neill (née Corscadden) – Courtown Road, Kilcock

August 8 2018, Peacefully in her 94th year at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family. Margaret wife of the late John, mother of the late Tim and Francis. Loving mother of Mary, Margaret, Kathleen, Brid and John. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing at her home, Courtown Road, on Friday (August 10) from 5 pm to 9 pm. Removal on Saturday (August 11) at 1pm to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Margaret (Peg) Burchall (née Mills) – Rathernan, Kilmeague

August 7 2018, Wife of the Late Con Burchall and mother of the late Joe. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving son Tommy and his partner Geraldine, daughter-in-law Eithne, grandchildren Con, Louise and Linda, great-grandchildren, sister Jenny, brothers John, Mick and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood from 6pm on Thursday (August 9) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (August 10) at 10:15am to arrive at the Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Mary Burke (née Kavanagh) – Abbey Park Orchard, Clane

August 8 2018, suddeny at Naas Hospital, loving and devoted wife of Derek, deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter Amy, sons David & Michael, sister Catherine, brother Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday (August 10) from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday (August 11) at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if required, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Margaret (Peggy) Connolly (née Gibbs) – The Plains, Kildare Town

August 7 2018, Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and beloved son Robert. Lovingly remembered by her sons Ger, Kevin and John, her sister Mary (Henderson), brothers Francis, Bobby and John, daughters-in-law, Anne, Angela, Jacinta and Orla, grandchildren, great-grandson, brother and sisters-in-law, her beloved companion Lilia, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son Ger's residence, Green Road, Kildare Town (R51YA07) on Thursday (August 9) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday (August 10) at 10.45am to the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Patrick (Pat) Doyle – Old Caragh Court / Baldoyle, Dublin / Stradbally, Laois

August 8 2018, Retired member of An Garda Síochana. Formerly of Grange Abbey Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13 and Stradbally, Co. Laois. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, son Patrick, daughters Siobhan, Claire, Laura and Emily, brother Hugh, sisters Kathleen and Marcella, daughter-in-law Alison, son-in-law Lewis, grandchildren Caoimhe, Adam, Justin, Amber, Luke, Alex and Isaac, extended family and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Friday (August 10) from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (August 11) at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

Joe Kennedy – Rathbride Road, Kildare Town

August 8 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jacqui, Áine and Roisín, sons Daire, Ronan and Pádraig, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home ( R51R228 ) on Thursday (August 9) from 4pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10 o'clock to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. House private on Friday morning. No flowers please.