Funeral details for Kildare girl (4) who died in Spain pool tragedy

The funeral detials have been announced for four-year-old Georgia Anne Callan from Ardclough who tragically died in a pool accident while on holidays in Spain last week.

The death notice reads;

“Beloved daughter of Emeline and Jacqueline (Russell). Her memory is cherished by her loving mothers, grandparents Stella and Jimmy, Noreen (Russell) and Jim (Russell) (Canada), uncles Jeremy and Steve (Russell), godmother Sasha (Wilson), relatives and friends.

“Georgia was the light of ours and many other lives. We invite you to visit with her and her family on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Cunningham's Funeral Home in Celbridge, Co Kildare from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm and to attend a celebration of her life at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 2pm.

“We would appreciate, where possible, that you dress cheerfully in a way that would delight the spirit we hold of Georgia in our hearts. She loved bright colours (rainbows!) and dresses that twirl out when you spin. Sparkles are never out of place in her presence and will remind us all that her bright, sparkling personality lives on.

“While flowers are certainly welcome in the spirit of joy that Georgia brought us all, we have chosen two charities we would like to support during this time:

As I Am, an autistic-founded autism charity: https://asiam.ie/

Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust: https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/