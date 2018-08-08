Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Georgia Anne Callan – Ardclough/ Mullingar, Westmeath

July 28, 2018 (tragically) in Spain, Georgia Anne, beloved daughter of Emeline and Jacqueline (Russell). Her memory is cherished by her loving mothers, grandparents Stella and Jimmy, Noreen (Russell) and Jim (Russell) (Canada), uncles Jeremy and Steve (Russell), godmother Sasha (Wilson), relatives and friends. Georgia was the light of ours and many other lives. We invite you to visit with her and her family on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Cunningham's Funeral Home in Celbridge, Co Kildare from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm and to attend a celebration of her life at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 2pm. We would appreciate, where possible, that you dress cheerfully in a way that would delight the spirit we hold of Georgia in our hearts. She loved bright colours (rainbows!) and dresses that twirl out when you spin. Sparkles are never out of place in her presence and will remind us all that her bright, sparkling personality lives on. While flowers are certainly welcome in the spirit of joy that Georgia brought us all, we have chosen two charities we would like to support during this time:

As I Am, an autistic-founded autism charity: https://asiam.ie/

Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust: https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/

Caroline McCabe – Pinewood Green Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / The Curragh

August 6 2018, Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving partner Colm, son Callum, daughter Cara, Grace and Jordan, parents Ann and John McCabe, brother Sean, sisters Josie, Helen, Ber, Ann and Noeleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Evelyn, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her parents residence, Orchard Park, the Curragh Camp from 3 PM on Wednesday (August 8) with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (August 9) at 10:30 AM to arrive at St. Brigids Church, the Curragh Camp for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Saint Francis Hospice, Raheny. Donations box in church.

Sean Redmond – 12 Bruagh Na Gaile, Moyvane, Kerry / Naas

Sean died suddenly at his residence on the August 5, 2018. Predeceased by his brother Shay. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughter Aoife, sons Fergus and Tom, and their mother Catherine, brother Joe, sisters Marie and Joan, in-laws, relatives, neighbours, and many friends. Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Tuesday, August 7 from 6.30pm to 8pm. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas, Co. Kildare on Wednesday, August 8 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 9 at 1pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium Chapel, Dublin followed by cremation. No flowers please. Donations if desired to www.irishtherapydogs.ie.