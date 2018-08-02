Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, August 2, 2018

Kitty Herbert (née McLaughlin) – Ashgrove Drive, Naas / Letterkenny, Donegal

August 1 2018, Beloved wife of the late Noel and mother of Maureen, James, Hannah, Anthony and Noel,. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters, brothers, son-in-law Joe, Noel's partner Pauline, Maureen's partner John, her eight grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The a Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church. Funeral Arrangements Later

Derek Mee – Meadow Court, Clane / Maynooth, Kildare / Clara, Offaly

July 31 2018, suddenly at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving mother Bridie, partner Eleanor, children Darren, Sarah & Sinead, grandchildren, brothers Colm, Jimmy & David, sisters Valerie, Suzanne, Michelle & Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends, especially his beloved pets George & Georgina. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Thursday (August 2) from 7-9pm, with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (August 3) in Reilly's Funeral Home, Clane at 11am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

William (Laddie) Moore – Leixlip

August 1 2018 (suddenly but peacefully) at his home. Beloved husband of Bridget (Eva), dear father of Paul and Stephanie and cherished grandfather of Fiona and Isaac. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Eamon Shields, daughter-in-law Melissa, niece Louise (Colgan), brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his carers Philomena, Catherine and Bridget. Reposing at his home on Thursday evening (August 2) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles, Borromeo, Confey on Friday morning (August 3) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only.

John Ryan – Celbridge / Kill / Doon, Limerick

August 1 2018, suddenly at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Eileen, deeply regretted by his loving stepsons Jim, Bertie & Garry McAuliffe, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly’s Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Thursday (August 2) From 7-9pm. Removal on Friday (August 3) at 9.15am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill, for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.