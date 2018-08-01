Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Patrick (Pa.) Brady – Togher Wood, Monasterevin

July 31 2018, Beloved husband of Christina (Chris), much loved father of Michael, David, and Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Avril, Kathleen and Beza, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Anne, grandchildren Dean,Evan, Fionn, and Senna, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Chapel, Monasterevin, on Wednesday (August 1) from 4pm, with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal for 11am Mass in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, and interment afterwards in St. Evan's Cemetery.

Terry Finglas – London and Courtown Road, Kilcock

June 28 2018, London and formerly of Courtown Road, Kilcock. Terry, predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Rosie and his brother Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maureen, Rita and Geraldine, brothers Seamus and Brendan, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Interment of ashes will take place on Saturday, August 4, at 2pm in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

Paul Lynch – Dunnstown, Brannockstown, Naas

July 31, 2018, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at St. James’ Hospital, Paul, beloved husband of Nicola and dear father of Ischa, Oran, Benén and Kaine; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Jimmy, sisters Mary and Ann, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday (August 1) from 4.00pm. Removal on Thursday (August 2) to St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Shane Nolan – Rockfield Square, Maynooth

July 31 2108, suddenly, forever loved by his loving and devastated parents Colm & Kathleen, brothers Conor & Stephen, grandfather Tommie, nana Breda, girlfriend Orlaith, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday (August 2) from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday (August 3) at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

William (Bill) Ward – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge / Derry

July 30 2018. Sadly missed by his wife Nuala, sons and daughters Francesca, Vanessa, Christopher, Grace and Joseph, father William, brother John, sisters Barbara and Sandra, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and all of his extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later