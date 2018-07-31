Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Michael Farrelly – Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip

July 29 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by his family, Michael, beloved husband of Beryl, dear father of Michael, Wayne, Diane, Yvonne, Darrell, Russell, Wendy and the late Jonathan and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Please note updated arrangements: Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Wednesday morning (August 1) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

PJ (Paddy) Murray – Roseberry, Newbridge / Kinnitty, Offaly

July 30 2018, Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Joe, Paul and Martin, daughters Elaine, Lorraine and Aisling, sons-in-law Killian, Barry and Larry, grandchildren Caoimhe, Sadhbh, Sarah, Doireann, Tadhg, Fiadh and Siofra, brothers Ollie, Frank and Martin, sisters Mary, Geraldine and Pauline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 12 PM on Tuesday (July 31) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (August 1) at 10:30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Saint Brigid’s Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in church.