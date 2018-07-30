Deaths in Kildare - Monday, July 30, 2018

Sean Devine – Leixlip / Dublin

July 27 2018. Peacefully in the Hermitage Medical Clinic, in the arms of his loving wife Philomena. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children Sinead and Mark, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Monday between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Tuesday (July 31) to St. Charles Borromeo Church, Confey, Lexlip, arriving for 12 noon mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Joan (Hannah) Duane (née Kenneally) – Great Southern, Newbridge / Kanturk, Cork

July 29 2018 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady's Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Julie, Paul, Susan and Seanie, brother Dinny, sister-in-law Lily, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing in St Vincent's Hospital, Athy on Monday from 4 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Reposing in Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge, from 4 o'clock on Tuesday (July 31) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (August 1) at 10.30am to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kanturk Cemetery, Freemount Road, Kanturk, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Patient Fund, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Donations box in the Church.

Michael McCarthy – Baronstown, Milltown

July 28 2018, Formerly of Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry. Peacefully at Naas Hospital after a long illness bravely borne. Husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving son John, nephews, nieces, relatives, his carer Catherine, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 3 pm on Monday. Removal on Monday evening (July 30) at 6:30pm to arrive at the Church of Saint Brigid, Milltown at 7 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning (July 31) at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.