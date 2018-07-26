Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, July 26, 2018

Mary Farrell – Dunrine, Tralee Road, Killarney, Kerry / Carbury

July 25 2018. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her daughter Betty and son-in-law Dermot, her grandchildren Alan, Derek, Siobhán, Liz and Diarmuid, their spouses Anna, Jane, Andrea, Chris and Shona, her great grandchildren Hannah, Seán, Keela, Miren and Allanah, brother Paddy (Abbeyfeale), sisters Bernadette Smullen (Kildare), Theresa Jones (Kildare), Carmel Henry (London) and Bridget Steward (London), nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, staff and residents at St Josephs Nursing Home, Killorglin, and many friends. Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening (July 27) from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Broadford, Kildare on Saturday morning (July 28) at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Broadford, Kildare.

Michael Feely – St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon

July 25 2018, peacefully in his 100th year, at Glenaisling Nursing Home, Celbridge, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and father of the late Brendan, deeply regretted by his loving family, Tony, Teresa, Laurence, Kathleen & Patrick, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Attracta, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his daughter Kathleen's residence in St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, on Thursday evening (July 26) from 6-8pm. Removal on Friday (July 27) at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge, for 1pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Care of the Aged, Celbridge. Donation box in church.

Lizzie Landers (née Donohoe) – JFK Avenue, Main Street, Kilcullen

July 25 2018, peacefully at Silverstream Nursing Home, Dunlavin, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Mary and sister Jane. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, and their children Séan, Jenny, Gerard, Kathleen, and Micheal, siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 5pm Thursday (July 26) until the conclusion of prayers beginning at 9pm. Removal from there on Friday morning (July 27) at 10.00am to The Church Of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards at St Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.

Anne (Andy) Smyth (née Cox) – Piercetown, Newbridge

July 25 2018 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Anne (Andy), predeceased by her husband Bill; deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Tina, sons Johnny, Pete, Noel, Jimmy, Tom and Ces, sister Maria, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, partner, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her son’s (Ces) home, Great Connell, Newbridge, from 3 o'clock on Thursday (July 26) with Rosary at 8 o'clock and on Friday (July 27) from 3 o'clock with Removal on Friday at 6 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 6.30 o'clock. Funeral after 11o'clock Mass on Saturday (July 28) to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

Christopher (Christy) Wallace – Celbridge

July 21 2018, (suddenly) in Horsham, West Sussex, UK. Christopher (Christy), beloved husband of the late Christina (Chris) and dear father of Tony, Debra, Derek and Karen. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sisters Peggy and Rita, grandchildren Amanda, Rachel, Karl, Lindsay, Ciara, Conor, and Roise, great-grandsons Dean, Warren and Cameron, sons-in-law Noel and William (Bill), daughter-in-law Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later. Please check RIP on Friday afternoon (July 27).