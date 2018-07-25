Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Thomas (Tommy) Byrne – Cois Na Mona, Coill Dubh

July 23 2018, peacefully at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, daughters Patricia, Paula & Eileen, sons Kevin, Tony & Brendan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Jimmy & Paddy, sister Lena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday (July 25) from 1pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday (July 26) at 10.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.