Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, July 24, 2018

George Blackburn – Ballyhagan, Carbury

July 19 2018, The death has occurred of George Blackburn, Ballyhagan, Carbury, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by his son George, daughter-in-law Aisling, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Carroll's Funeral Home, Allenwood, Co. Kildare on Monday, July 23, from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, July 24, at 2pm to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Edward Daly – Woodlands, Naas

July 21 2018, Beloved father of Peter. Sadly missed by his loving son, brothers John and Michael, sisters Jean, Maria, Anne, Dympna and Florence, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, July 26 at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by Cremation in Newland's Cross Crematorium.

Margaret Lynch (née O'Neill) – Nicholastown, Kilcullen

July 22 2018 in the loving care of the staff at Park House Nursing Home , Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late Timmy and Sister of the late Liam and Anne. Deeply regretted by her loving Sisters Sheila and Maureen, Sister-in -law Noreen, Nieces and Nephews extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Ballymount from 12 o clock on Wednesday (July 25) with prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal To The Church of The Sacred Heart and St Bridget, Kilcullen, arriving for 7.30pm Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 26) at 11am followed by burial in St Bridget’s Cemetery, Kilcullen. May She Rest In Peace

Jean Elizabeth Ryan (née Rose) – Clondalkin, Dublin / Donadea

July 23th 2018 (Clondalkin and formerly of Donadea, Co. Kildare) (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff of Cowper Care, Gascoigne House, Rathmines; beloved wife of Walter, loving mother of Jeffrey, Jane, Sally and Joyce and loving GranGran of David, Peter, Juliet, Rebecca, Joshua, Lucille, Niels, Lotte and Timothy. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Margaret and Martha, brother Joshua, sons-in-law Iain, Erik and Michel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Wednesday (July 25) from 2pm to 5.30pm. Funeral Service on Thursday (July 26) at 11am in St. John’s Church, Clondalkin Village and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.