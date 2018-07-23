Deaths in Kildare - Monday, July 23, 2018

James (Jim) Flynn – 109 Clonmullion/Pairc Bhride, Athy

July 22 2018, Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 7pm on Monday evening (July 23) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday morning (July 24) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Catherine Murphy (née Mulligan) – Leixlip / Castlebar, Mayo

July 22 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, dear mother of Della, Regina and Hugh and a devoted grandmother to Conor, Darragh, Kirsty, Éilís, Ethan, Ronan and Senan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Declan and Niall, daughter-in-law Sara, relatives and friends. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning (July 24) arriving for Requiem Mass 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.