Deaths in Kildare - Friday, July 20, 2018

Helen Hanley (née O'Brien) – Naas / Listowel, Kerry

July 19 2018, Beloved wife of the late Tom and mother of the late Ann and Janet. Late of Naas, Co. Kildare and Listowel, Co. Kerry, died peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her son John and daughter Pat, brother, sisters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday (July 20) from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday (July 21) at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.