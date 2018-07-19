Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, July 19, 2018

Malgorzata (Margaret) Durlik – Clane Rd., Sallins

July 18th 2018, suddenly at her residence, deeply regretted by her loving partner Wojciach, son Bart, daughter Adriana, mother Halina, father Aleksander, grandson Ryan, sister Anna, extended family and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Friday from 4-7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (July 21) at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Church, Newbridge for 11am funeral Mass. Family flowers only please.

Breda (Bridget) Farrell (née Newman) – St. Patrick`s Park, Celbridge

18th July 2018. Breda (Bridget), wife of the late Seamus and predeceased by her brother Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons David and Keith, daughter Carol, daughters-in-law Glenda and Rebecca, son-in-law Barry, sister Noleen and brothers Dessie, Kevin and Dermott, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday (July 19) from 5 o'clock with Rosary that evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning (July 20) at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for Funeral Mass at 10 o'clock followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.