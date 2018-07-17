Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Mary Conroy – Nicholastown, Kilcullen

July 15 2018, Late of Beechpark Nursing Home, Dunmurray, Kildare. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sisters Joan, Betty Anne and Frances, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home from 5.30pm on Tuesday (July 17) until 8pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (July 18) at 10am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kilcullen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Abbey Cemetery.