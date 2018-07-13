Deaths in Kildare - Friday, July 13, 2018

Alice Drennan (née Bergin) – Bridge St., Portlaoise, Laois / Maynooth

July 12 2018. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hosp. Alice, beloved wife of the late Bill (William). Shanahoe. Dearly loved mother to John and cherished grandmother to Timothy and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Ciara, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Friday (July 13) evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (July 14) to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 10 am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Carmel Flanagan (née Tyrrell) – Cloonbonive, Dromahair, Leitrim / Donadea

July 11 2018, Pre-deceased by her husband John Joe, brothers Thomas and Micheal and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Ann & Carmel; son John Joe; sons-in-law Tomás and Roger; sister Bernadette Tissand, U.S.A. and twin sister Teresa Sweeney, England; grand-daughters Aine, Niamh, Macey and Ella; grand-sons Michéal, T.J., Monty, Déaglán, Austin and Heston; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, grand nieces; grand nephews, great grand nephews and extended family. Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Ann Flanagan Fallon and Tomás Fallon, Annaghgerry, Drumkeerin today Thursday (July 12) from 4.00pm. Removal on Friday (July 13) to St. Brigids Church, Drumkeerin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 mid-day. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please, on morning of funeral. Shuttle bus will be in operation on Thursday from GAA grounds from 4.00pm until 10.00pm.

Emma O'Carroll (née Delaney) – Rabbits' Corner, Newtown, Rathangan / Newbridge

July 11 2018, with characteristic dignity and courage, (peacefully) in the presence of her loving family and in the wonderful care of St Brigid’s Hospice Monasterevin. Beloved wife of Rory and adored mother of Annabel, Megan and Emma-Jane who will always keep her in their hearts. Loving daughter to Mary and Peter, and sister to Margaret and Deirdre. Emma will be deeply mourned and lovingly remembered by the extended Anderson, Delaney and O’Carroll families, the loyal colleagues and friends who worked with her in social care, especially Rita Long, and all her dear friends and neighbours. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday (April 13) from 4 o’clock with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning (July 14) at 10.30am to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. House Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in the Church.