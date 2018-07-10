Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Xave Duffy (née Bradley) – Athy / Dundalk, Louth / Glenageary, Dublin

July 8, 2018. Wife of the late Larry. Mother of Niall, Gary, Fiona, Alan, Sighle, Declan and the late Jane. Will be missed by her children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing Wednesday (July 11) in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal Thursday (July 12) to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Terry Finglas – Courtown Road, Kilcock

June 28 2018, Terry, predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Rosie and his brother Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maureen, Rita and Geraldine, brothers Seamus and Brendan, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Frances Nolan – Abbey Manor, Newbridge

July 5 2018. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Barry and Mark and their partners Dimma and Sarah, grandchildren Pippa and Doireann, her twin sister Phil and her loving sisters and brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (July 10) from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning (July 11) at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Mass at 11 o'clock. Cremation thereafter in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Royston Cancer Support Group. Donations box in the Church.

SEE ALSO: Young Kildare student Shane Duggan (16) to be laid to rest tomorrow