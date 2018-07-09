Deaths in Kildare - Monday, July 9, 2018

Moira Corrigan (née O'Neill) – kilmead, Athy / Maganey

July 7 2018, Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Demelza, son Lesley, and there partners Niall and Aimee,Paddy, grandchildren Kayla, Lauren, Cillian and Cara, sister Monica, brothers John, Michael, Fran, Terry, Enda and Declan, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews,grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, from 10am on Monday (July 9) with rosary at 8pm. Removal from there on Tuesday (July 10) at 10.15am to The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown, arriving for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.