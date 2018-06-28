Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, June 28, 2018

Mary Nolan – Ballycore, Ballitore

Funeral Arrangements Later

Eddie Collins – The Elms, Newbridge / Kilmainham, Dublin

June 26 2018, Formerly of MountShannon Road, Kilmainham. Peacefully at Larchfield Park Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, Son Pat, daughters Jackie and Katherine, daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Colm and Anthony, grandchildren Jen, Helena, Lucy, Gracie and Bella, brother John, sister Maura, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon‘s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 6pm on Thursday (June 28) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (June 29) at 10:30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to diabetes Ireland. Donations box in Church.