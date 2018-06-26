Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Rosaleen Broughall (née Baylon) – Hillside, Kilcullen

June 25 2018. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Jimmy. Predeceased by her son David and daughter-in-law Claire. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael and Breffni, daughters Anne, Jeannette, Rosemary, Una and Lorraine, sisters Miss and Maureen, brothers Peter, Willie, Paddy, Aidan and Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 4.00pm on Tuesday (June 26) with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning (June 27) at 10.30am to The Church Of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Donation box in Church.

Winnie Corrigan (née Browne) – Ballitore, Athy

June 25th 2018 following a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Liam, Aidan and John, daughters Kathleen and Mairead, brothers John and William, sister Margaret, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Marie, grandchildren Lee, Jade, Louise and Finn, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 3.00pm on Tuesday (June 26) with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal from there on Wednesday (June 27) at 1.15pm to The Church Of SS Mary and Laurence, Crookstown arriving for 2.00pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Lena Downey (née O'Sullivan) – Kilbrook, Enfield / Enfield

June 25 2018, peacefully at her residence. Lena, wife of the late Tadg and grandmother of the late Aisling. Late of Killarney, Co. Kerry. Sadly, missed by her loving family Sean, Pauline, Rita, Geraldine and Timmy, brother Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence this Tuesday evening (June 26) from 2pm to 9pm (with Rosary at 9pm) and on Wednesday evening (June 27) from 2pm to 6pm and removal thereafter to The Church of the Nativity, Newtown arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11am and burial immediately afterwards to Cloncurry Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations, if desired, to Kilcock and Newtown Benevolent Fund.

Peter Dowse – Newbridge

June 24 2018 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff and nurses of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lois, sons David and Elliott, daughter Andrea, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Thomas, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday (June 27) from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning (June 28) at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Margaret (Peggy) Hennessy – St. Barbara`s Park, Kildare Town

June 24 2018, Predeceased by her daughter Michelle. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday, June 26, from 2 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday (June 27) to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Sean Mac Donnell – Blackhall, Calverstown, Kilcullen

Died tragically on June 16 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Declan and Marian, brothers Declan Óg, Colin and Finn, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Wednesday (June 27) until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (June 28) at 10:20am to the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.

Peter McLoughlin – Straffan / Palmerstown, Dublin

June 24, 2018, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, in the compassionate care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Peter, beloved brother of Bernadette, Gabriel and Geraldine; Sadly missed by his loving brother, sisters, uncle, aunt, brother-in-law Salvatore, nephews Luca and Darragh, niece Daniela, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross on Tuesday (June 26) from 3.00pm with Prayers at 5.30pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral on Wednesday (June 27) after 12.00 noon Mass to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Straffan Village Ph: 01 4555121.

Brenda Naser (née McCormack) – Capdoo Park, Clane / Rathgar, Dublin

June 23 2018, peacefully at St. James's Hospital, beloved wife of Monther, deeply regretted by her loving husband, children Caitriona (Johnson), Tara (Lloyd), David (Swiger) & Nicola (Versteegen), grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers Paul & Cormac McCormack, sister Aedin (Cassidy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass in Clane Parish Church on Wednesday (June 27) at 11am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House strictly private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Leukaemia Research, St. James Hospital.

Mary Nolan (née Gannan) – Crawnglass, Ballyshannon, Suncroft

June 25 2018, Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick and son Michael. She will be sadly missed and lovingly rembered by her daughters Betty (Kane), Margaret (Browne) ,Mary ( Kelly) , her son Liam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, Kildare Town, on Tuesday (June 26) from 4pm until rosary at 8pm and on Wednesday from 4pm until removal at 6.45pm to St Brigid's Church, Suncroft, to arrive 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (June 27) at 11am followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincents Hospital, Athy. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE AT ALL TIMES PLEASE.