Deaths in Kildare - Friday, June 22, 2018

Seamus Behan – Monread Heights and late of Sarto Road, Naas

June 20 2018, Unexpectedly, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Jane. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Jeanette, Louise, Pamela and Linda, son Stephen, grandchildren Aimee, Róisín, Emily, Mary Kate and baby Evelyn, brother Patrick, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday (June 22) from 1pm, Removal on Friday evening at 5.50pm. to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30 pm. Funeral on Saturday (June 23) after 10 am. Mass to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friend of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

Kathleen Breslin (née Moran) – Glanmire, Cork / Moone

June 20 2018, peacefully at home, KATHLEEN (nee Moran), dearly loved wife of John, loving mother of Katharine, Sean, Elizabeth and Margaret and dear sister of Ned. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing in St. Joseph’s Church, Springhill, Glanmire from 11.00am on Saturday (June 23) until Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Cremation will take place privately afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marymount. House Strictly Private.

Sandra Clifford (née Mc Carthy) – Kilshanroe, Johnstownbridge / Newbridge

June 21 2018, Formerly of Moorefield Drive, Newbridge. Beloved wife of Peter, loving daughter of Dettie and the late Toss Mc Carthy, devoted sister of Bernadette and her nieces Katie, Jennifer and Kelly. Sandra will be sadly missed by her husband, mother, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home in Kilshanroe on Friday (June 22) from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday (June 23) to St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Societyand The Arthritis Association of Ireland.

Maura Gallagher (née Byrne) – The Hatch, Celbridge

June 20 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at both St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and Hermitage Clinic. Maura, beloved wife of the late P.J, dear mother of Johnny, Maeve, P.J, Siobhan, Fiona and Rosemary, devoted grandmother to her sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Jacy, Pat M, Paul and Pat C, daughters-in-law Catherine and Carol, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday (June 22) with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Saturday morning (June 23) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.