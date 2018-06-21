Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, June 21, 2018

Barry Cassells – Leixlip

June 20 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Barry, beloved husband of Sabrina, a devoted father to Leah, Luke and Cian, dear son of Peter and Lily and brother of Alan and Karen. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother-in-law Madeleine, father-in-law Albert, brothers-in-law Jason, Ciaran and Raymond, sisters-in-law Catherine and Anne, niece Hannah, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on (Friday evening, June 22) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Saturday morning, June 23 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

Michael McDonnell – Corbally, Harbour Road, Great Connell, Newbridge

June 20 2018, Peacefully, at St. Vincent's Private, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, son Edward, daughters Bobbie, Hannah and Reiltin, grandchildren, brothers Martin, Ciaran, Brian and David, sister Carmel (RIP) sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Friday (June 22) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (June 23) at 10.15am to arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Saturday morning, please.