Deaths in Kildare - Friday, June 1, 2018

Lauri Carroll (née Nolan) – Ponderosa, Nicholastown, Kilcullen

May 30 2018. Beloved wife of the late P.J. Deeply regretted by her loving son William, daughters Patricia-Rose and Siobhan, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving at The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen on Friday (June 1) for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen. House private please.

Thomas (The Chief) Higginbotham – Newtown, The Commons, Nurney

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town this Thursday afternoon (May 31). Rosary at 8pm. Removal Friday (June 1), at 10.30am arriving at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare, for Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney.