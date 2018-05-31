Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, May 31, 2018

Martin (Matt) Carrigg – Laurel Wood, Naas Road., Kilcullen / Kilfenora, Clare

May 29 2018, Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Paul and Matthew, daughters Pauline and Ciara, brothers Austin and Anthony, sisters Mary, Breda, Bernie and Theresa, grandchildren Jessie, Evan, Erin and Cillian, extended family and large circle of friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday (May 31) from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (June 1) at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Luke's Hospital. Donation Box in Church.

Ray Morgan – Robertstown / Tallaght, Dublin

May 29 2018, suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving parents Bill and Greta, brothers Mark, Peter and William, sisters-in-law Siobhan, Caitriona and Noreen, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Thursday (May 31) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday (June 1) at 12.30pm to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 1.30pm Funeral Service. Family flowers only please.Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Philomena (Phyl) Nolan (née Looney) – Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town / Kells, Meath

May 30 2018, Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her sons Martin, John, Michael, Richard and Joe, daughters Patricia and Gretta, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters Mona, Sheila and Frances, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday (May 31) from 5 pm to 8 pm with Rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Friday (June 1) at 1.45 to the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 2.30 pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers and in Philomena's memory the family request that you might visit somebody living alone. House private on Friday please.

Helen Redmond (née Malone) – Oaklawn, Leixlip / Kilcock

May 29 2018, suddenly, deeply regretted by her loving husban Brian, daughters Fiona, Aisling & Niamh, son Barry, sons in law Kyle & Roger, grandsons Cillian & Eoin, sister Mary, brothers William & Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday (May 31) from 5-8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (June 1) at 10.30am to arrive at the Churh of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to AWARE.