Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Sadie Counihan (née McLoughlin) – Drogheda, Louth / Kildare

Formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare, May 29 2018, (peacefully), in her 90th year, at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mother of Seamus. Sadly missed by her son, daughter-in-law Fiona, her beloved grandchildren Mark, Seán and Ciarán, brothers John and Benny, sisters Carmel and Noeleen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Watson Funeral Director's, Dyer St., on Wednesday evening (May 30) from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (May 31) at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church with burial afterwards in Balscadden Cemetery.

John Flanagan – Old Kilcullen, Kilcullen

May 28 2018 at Tallaght Hospital in his 97th year. Deeply regretted by his relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Ballymount from 2.00pm on Wednesday (May 30) with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning (May 31) at 10.30am to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass. Funeral afterwards to Old Kilcullen Cemetery.

John (Jay) Gorman – Coonough, Carbury

May 29 2018, After a short illness at Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family: Brigid, Liam, Patricia and Nuala, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home from 6.30pm this Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing all day Wednesday (May 30) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday (May 31) at 1.00pm arriving to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Stokes – Coney Meadows, Coneyboro, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesday (May 29). Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning (May 30) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.