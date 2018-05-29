Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Thomas Bolster – Naas

May 28, 2018, (peacefully), at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Thomas, beloved husband of the late Eileen and dear father of Anne, Eileen, Kathleen, Rebecca and the late Tom; Very sadly missed by his loving daughters, brother, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Wednesday (May 30) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday (May 31) to St. David’s Church of Ireland, Naas arriving for 11.00am Funeral Service. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Alan Cox – Millview Roseberry, Newbridge, Newbridge

May 28 2018, Sadly missed by his loving parents Sandra and Christopher, grandfather Bill, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Wednesday (May 30) and from 4pm on Thursday (May 31) with rosary both nights at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (June 1) at 10:15 AM to arrive at St. Conleths parish church Newbridge for requiem mass at 11 o’clock. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The friends of Naas Hospital". Donations box in church.

John Curran – Sallins Bridge, Sallins / Caragh

May 27 2018, peacefully at his residence, after a short illness bravely borne, beloved son of the late Barney & Anna, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Jack, brother Colm, sister Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday (May 29) from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (May 30) at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of The Gaurdian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Noel Fox – Green Road, Kildare Town

May 27 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Karen, sister, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Katelynn and Cian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday (May 30) from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday (May 31) to the Carmelite Church, Kildare arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation Box in Church.

Ana (Anastasia) Kriégel – Leixlip

May 14 2018, (tragically). Beloved daughter of Patrick and Geraldine. Sadly missed by her loving parents, brother Aaron, grandmother Eva (Ball), aunts Jennifer, Jan and Lynne, uncles Kevin, Ray and Phil, cousins Bruno, Philippe, Natalie, Mérone, Carla, Darragh, Martha, Art, Sadbh, Cillian and Fiadh, relatives and friends. A Civil Funeral Service, celebrating Ana’s life, will be held in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon, May 31 at 2.30pm. Ana loved sparkle and colour. The family wish for the dress code to reflect this. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Russian Irish Adoption Group. A donations box will be available at the Crematorium.

Mary McFarland (née Walshe) – Celbridge

May 27 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan and surrounded by her family, Mary, beloved wife of the late William (Billy), dear mother of Roy, Robert and Martin and a devoted grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Fiona and Milly, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on (Tuesday evening, May 29) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on (Wednesday morning, May 30) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

Mary O'Halloran (née Corrigan) – Howth, Dublin / Dromiskin, Louth / Kilcullen

May 27 2018, beloved wife of Liam and loving mother of Cormac and Phelim; she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Triona and Aoife, brothers Colm, John and Paul, sister Bernadette (Meagher), nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends Mary will be reposing on Tuesday afternoon (May 29) from 5pm to 7pm at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview. Removal on Wednesday morning (May 30) to Church of the Assumption, Howth arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors on 01-4926925

Mairead O'Modhrain (née O'Connor) – Ballysax, The Curragh

May 27 2018, Peacefully, surrounded by members of her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of the Imaal Ward, Naas General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Lughaidh. Loving mother of Eamonn, Cormac, Lughaidh, Síle and Maeve. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday (May 30) with Rosary at 8:00 p.m. Removal on Thursday morning (May 31) to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh Camp for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to “The Kildare Branch of St. Vincent De Paul”. Donations box in church.