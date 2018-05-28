Deaths in Kildare - Monday, May 28, 2018

Glenda Noone (née Fowley) – Orchard House, Longtown, Sallins

May 26 2018, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Simon, daughter in law Maggie, grandchildren Keri, Izzy & Hannah, great grandchildren Mia, Charlie & Alfie, sister May, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday (May 28) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday (May 29) at 1.15pm to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2pm funeral service.