Deaths in Kildare - February 27, 2018

Elizabeth Myles – Cardenton, Athy

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Byrne – The Bungalow, Milltown, Newbridge

February 23 2018 (suddenly). Sadly missed by his loving mother Pauline, brothers and sisters Michael, Mary, Liz, James and Paula, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ann and Paula, Terry, Pat and Peter, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 2 o'clock on Tuesday (February 27) with prayers that evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning (February 28) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to KARE. Donation box in Church. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Courtney Monaghan – The Waterfront, Loughrea, Galway / Clifden, Galway / Naas

February 22 2018. Loved & cherished by the late Siobhán & her family Helen, John & Ella. Courtney will be sadly missed & dearly loved always by The Monaghan & Norton families & also by her friends, neighbours, class mates & McMechan family. Courtney will repose in Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea on Wednesday evening (February 28) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to Mount Jerome Crematorium, 158 Harold’s Cross Road, Dublin D6W HY98 on Thursday (March 1) for Cremation Civil Service at 4pm. “No flowers, donations to Pieta House or RNLI by family request”.