Deaths in Kildare - February 26, 2018

Eugene (Gene) Brennan – Two Mile House, Naas

February 24 2018, Beloved husband of Molly and father of Joe, Stephanie, Eugene, Ann-Marie and Sinéad. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Billy and James, sisters Eileen, Ann and Margaret, daughters-in-law Tracy and Jean, sons-in-law Adrian, David and Nigel, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (February 27) from 1pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (February 28) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Fullam (née Geoghegan) – 6 Tiugher Road, Monasterevin

February 25 2018, peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her husband Jack and daughters Caroline and Louise. Sadly missed and remembered by her loving family Ann, John, Larry, Michael and Bernadette, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren extended family and many friends. Reposing at her home at Tougher Road, Monasterevin on Monday (February 26) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin for prayers at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning (February 27) at 10 o'clock in the Church of Assumption, Rathangan followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Margaret O'Brien (née McEvoy) – Coneybouragh, Athy and Basin St, Naas / Kilcullen

February 24 2018, peacefully at Silver Stream Nursing Home, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Deeply regretted by her loving husband James, brothers-in-law Peter and Martin, sisters-in-law Gabrielle and Maisie, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount, from 6.00pm this evening, Sunday (February 25), with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal from there on Monday evening (February 26) at 7.00pm to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (February 27) at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.