Deaths in Kildare - February 23, 2018

Michael (Mick) Byrne – Mountain View, Naas

February 21 2018, Son of the late Pearl and Anthony, brother to the late Tony, Noel, John and baby Josephine, husband of the late Marie. Mick passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, under the sensitive care of the staff of the Allen Ward in Naas General Hospital. He is sadly missed by his brother Seamus, sisters Ann, Mary and Bernadette, sister-in-law Beth, brothers-in-law Jim and Jerry, his nephews, nieces and their families, uncles Con and Tony, aunt Kathy, godparents Maeve Dunne and Seamus Casey, godchildren Fiona and Billy, mother-in-law Sue Dowling and all his Dowling brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and their families, all his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (February 23) at 9.30am arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, the The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

John (Johnnie Grumps) Connolly – Highfield Estate, Newbridge

February 21 2018 (suddenly) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Chrissie, daughters Colette, Niamh and Alison, sons-in-law Pat, John and Brian, grandchildren Leanne, Aimee, Shauna, Conor, Katie, Ciaran, Tadhg and Saoirse, his 6 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday (February 23) from 2pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning (February 24) at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Geraldine Deegan – Fontstown, Athy

February 21 2018, Daughter of the Late Joe and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Patsy, Jack and Joe, sister Michelle, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm Friday evening (February 23) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am Saturday morning (February 24), to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Rosie (Rosaleen) Dowling (née McKenna) – Newtown, Rathangan

February 21 2018. Beloved wife of Gerry and dearest mother of Brian, Michelle, Valerie, Tracey, Paula, Aoife and Tara. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren, Chloe, Shannon, Sean, Leah, Sadhbh, Sophie and Rian, sons in law Arthur, Eugene, Richard, Davitt, Michael and John, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Saturday (February 24) from 12pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning (February 25) to the Church of Assumption, Rathangan for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Jim Grainger – Kilteel Castle, Naas

Feb 21, 2018, (peacefully), at Naas Hospital, Jim, beloved husband of Theresa, dear father of Emma, James, Elaine and Shane and loving brother of Christy, Pat, Ned, Noel, Stephen, Molly, Dolly and the late Alice; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Ian, daughters-in-law Olive and Shauna, grandchildren Kevin, Niall, Stephen and Casey, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday (February 23) from 5.00pm. Removal on Saturday (February 24) to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel arriving for 12.00 noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Tom Maher – Castlepark, Athy

February 22 2018, Sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in the Chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy from 7pm on Sunday evening (February 25) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am Monday morning (February 26) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.