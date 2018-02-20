Deaths in Kildare - February 20, 2018

Marie Barry (née Cahill) – Doneaney, Monasterevin

February 18 2018, (Peacefully at home). Wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Ronan. Much loved mother of Clifford, Fidelma and Fergal. Deeply regretted by her loving family , brothers, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, much adored grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Chapel, Monasterevin from 6pm on Tuesday evening (February 20) until conclusion of prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (February 21), arriving at the Church of Our Lady of Victories, Kildangan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney.

Anastasia Burke – McDonnell Drive, Athy

February 18 2018, (peacefully), in the gentle care of the staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, after a long illness borne with enormous dignity and great humour. Deeply regretted by her brother Br. Liam (Naas), sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and loyal friends. Reposing at Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy from 5pm on Wednesday (February 21). Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening, arriving at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning (February 22) followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Kathleen (Rosie) McGrath (née Moore) – Campion Cresceny, Kildare Town

February 19 2018, Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Tuesday, February 20, from 4pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (February 21) at 10.20am to the Carmelite Church, Kildare arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Michael K Neylon – Naas

February 18, 2018, (peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, in his 90th year), at home, Michael K, predeceased by his wife Rosemary; Sadly missed by his loving sons David and Michael, daughters Caroline and Vivienne, daughters-in-law Martina and Fionnuala, grandchildren Kevin, Katie and Mark, great-grandchildren Max and Isla, brother Fr. Matt, sister Mary (Aboud), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Removal from his residence on Wednesday (February 21) to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Sallins Road, Naas arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House private on Wednesday morning please