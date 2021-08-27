Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Men in alleged Newbridge woman assault incident are remanded

Naas District Court

Men in alleged Newbridge woman assault incident are remanded

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Two men allegedly involved in an incident during which a woman was attacked appeared by video link at Naas District Court on August 26.

Andrei Stroescu, 20, and Robert Ion, 22, whose addresses were  given as 102 Donaghmore, The Anchorage, Bettystown, County Meath, face allegations of assault, trespass and possessing a knife and clawhammer respectively on August 17.

At a previous court hearing Garda James Quigley told of arresting Andrei Stroescu and Garda Martin Staunton told of arresting Robert Ion.

Garda Quigley claimed bail was being opposed because of the seriousness of the allegations, the likely sentence that could be imposed in the case, the reliability of a bails person and he claimed they were caught red handed.

Garda Quigley said the gardai got a call on August 17 at 11.40pm to say two males were gaining entry at the front door of a premises at 1 Henry Street, Newbridge.

“A female could be heard screaming for help inside,” he said.

When he got there with Garda Staunton the front door was slightly ajar and he could hear “great distress and commotion” inside.

He added they identified themselves and he could hear further screams for help.

The court heard the woman ran towards them screaming for help and they brought her to a place of safety.

There were three males in the house, he alleged, and Andrei Stroescu had a large metal meat cleaver with a 12 inch blade in his hand.

Gda Quigley said he told him to drop it and he didn’t.

He said he advanced towards him brandishing the meat cleaver and a violent struggle ensued before the man was arrested.

He added the man was disarmed and handcuffed.

He said the woman made a statement saying three males burst through and bound her behind her back.

On August 24 Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that he does not have directions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and described the case as a very serious affair.

He said substantial medical reports would be needed in relation to injuries received by the injured party.

Defending barrister Mark Gibbons said he would consent to a remand in the case for a further four weeks and he alos said that he would be requesting a medical report.

Judge Miriam Walsh adjourned the case until September 9.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media